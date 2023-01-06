WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) US Judge Patti Saris, during a pre-trial hearing, granted several of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin's requests on what evidence to exclude in his upcoming trial where he faces charges related to an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that he and four other Russian nationals are accused of facilitating, his attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik.

"We won some issues, we lost some issues, there's another hearing next Thursday (January 12) for expert testimony," Nemtsev said on Thursday.

Judge Saris, according to Nemtsev, scheduled another pretrial hearing on January 12 to hear arguments concerning the admissibility of Klyushin's IP Geolocation data and statistics in the trial.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 30 at 8:30 a.m. (12:30 GMT).

Klyushin's defense filed a motion to dismiss Count IV or conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers and to commit wire fraud and securities fraud and to partially dismiss Count I or securities fraud, which Judge Saris rejected.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US filing agents used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.