(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A federal district court judge from the Southern District of Georgia issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday delaying the Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors from taking effect.

In November, Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, West Virginia and Utah filed a complaint against President Joe Biden and a number of federal agencies which introduced a provision requiring COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractors.

"(T)he Court ORDERS that Defendants are ENJOINED, during the pendency of this action or until further order of this Court, from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in any state or territory of the United States of America," the ruling said.

"I'm pleased that the courts continue to take a stand against unlawful vaccine mandates and side with personal freedoms," West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey commented on the decision.

"All citizens - including federal contractors and their employees - have the right to make their own decisions about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Morrisey and attorneys general from Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, and Utah sued, enjoining the court to stop Biden, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor, and employee of the States. The group alleged Biden and other federal defendants acted unlawfully, including overstepping their constitutional authority; violating the spending clause of the US Constitution; and violating the separation of powers as set forth in the 10th Amendment.