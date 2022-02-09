US Judge Halts Decision to Grant Bail for Couple in Alleged $4.5Bln Crypto Hack - Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A US judge halted a Federal court's decision to grant US-Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan bail while they await trial for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin hacked from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016, a court order filed on Wednesday said.

Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court Beryl Howell granted the government's request to stay and review the initial detention order that granted Lichtenstein and Morgan an $8 million bail.

Lichtenstein and Morgan were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively.