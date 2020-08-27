US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled for Friday - Court Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has temporarily halted the Federal execution of Keith Nelson scheduled for Friday, court documents revealed on Friday.

"The court hereby enjoins Defendants from executing Nelson until they have met the requirements of the FDCA [the food, Drug and Cosmetic Act]," Chutkan said in a ruling.

Keith Dwayne Nelson kidnapped a 10-year-old girl in Kansas in front of her home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling her with a wire, according to the US Justice Department. He was sentenced to death in 2002.