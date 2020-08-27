UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled For Friday - Court Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled for Friday - Court Document

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has temporarily halted the federal execution of Keith Nelson scheduled for Friday, court documents revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has temporarily halted the Federal execution of Keith Nelson scheduled for Friday, court documents revealed on Friday.

"The court hereby enjoins Defendants from executing Nelson until they have met the requirements of the FDCA [the food, Drug and Cosmetic Act]," Chutkan said in a ruling.

Keith Dwayne Nelson kidnapped a 10-year-old girl in Kansas in front of her home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling her with a wire, according to the US Justice Department. He was sentenced to death in 2002.

Related Topics

Nelson Church From Court

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

59 minutes ago

Six Greek F-16 Fighter Jets Take Part in Eunomia J ..

2 minutes ago

Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in R ..

2 minutes ago

Business community urge Federal government for sav ..

2 minutes ago

Bryan brothers bring curtain down on legendary ten ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.