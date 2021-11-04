UrduPoint.com

US Judge Hears Arguments From Trump Team, Government About January 6 Document Release

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:17 PM

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday heard arguments from Donald Trump's legal team and from the US government's legal representatives about the former president's request to block the release of documents requested by Congress related to the events at the Capitol on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan on Thursday heard arguments from Donald Trump's legal team and from the US government's legal representatives about the former president's request to block the release of documents requested by Congress related to the events at the Capitol on January 6.

Trump is attempting to assert executive privilege as a former president in order to prevent the National Archives from releasing documents requested by the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events.

Chutkan questioned the legal arguments of both Trump's legal team and the US Justice Department and House of Representatives.

She agreed that some of the document requests were "alarmingly broad," but others were very specific.

Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Shapiro argued that the presidential communications privilege being asserted by Trump is a qualified privilege that does not last forever.

Chutkan asked House of Representatives lawyer Douglas Letter about the broad nature of some of the documents requested by the January 6 investigative committee and whether there ought to be a limit to what the committee can request, to which he agreed.

Chutkan ended the hearing by saying that she will announce her opinion and ruling on the case "expeditiously."

