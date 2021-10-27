US Judge in Florida Grants Transferring Trump Case With Twitter to California - Filing

UrduPoint.com

A US federal judge in Florida granted Twitter's request to transfer to California President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to restore his account on the social media platform, according to a court document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) A US Federal judge in Florida granted Twitter's request to transfer to California President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to restore his account on the social media platform, according to a court document.

"Twitter requests that the Court transfer this action to the Northern District of California pursuant to a forum selection clause in Twitter's Terms of Service... After careful review of the parties' arguments, the record, and relevant legal authorities, the Court grants Twitter's motion," US District Judge Robert Scola Jr. wrote in the court document.

Trump filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Florida earlier this year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.

In July, Trump announced a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google subsidiary YouTube as well as against their CEOs. The lawsuit says the status of the three tech giants "rises beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor" and is constrained by the First Amendment right to free speech in the censorship decisions it makes regarding their users.

Facebook and Twitter have insisted that their bans on Trump do not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol.

At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.

