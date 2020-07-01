US Judge Issues $500,000 Bond for Atlanta Cop Involved in Rayshard Brooks' Death - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A US judge has issued a $500,000 bond for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks during an arrest, local television station FOX 5 reported.

The report said on Tuesday that Fulton County Judge Jane Barwick issued a $500,000 bond for Rolfe with conditions, including that Rolfe must wear an ankle monitor, surrender his passport and will be subject to a curfew.

The 27-year-old Brooks, an African American man, was shot and killed outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant on June 12 following a scuffle with police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car.

During the scuffle, Brooks took Rolfe's stun-gun and attempted to fire it at him after which he ran and was shot.

Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' death.

The second former police officer involved in the incident, Devin Bosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing on Brooks' shoulder after he was on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.