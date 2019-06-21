UrduPoint.com
US Judge May Order Russian Citizen Nikulin's Legal Defense Team Depart From Case - Lawyer

The US judge in the case of Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, detained in the United States on charges of computer hacking, may order during the next hearing the that the legal defense team depart from the case, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Friday

"There is a possibility that during the next hearing on July 16 judge may order our departure from the case because of fundamental disagreement on the issue of client's mental condition," Bukh said.

Bukh noted the defense team insists Nikulin is mentally incapable to go on trial and the judge is forcing a trial beginning on January 13.

The defense reached its conclusion about Nikulin based on a report of a licensed psychiatrist, a professional with considerable experience, while the judge is using a report of a psychologist, Bukh said.

There is a possibility that one member of Bukh's legal defense team will remain on the case even if the team departs from the case.

"The judge suggested that he may keep one of our counsels on the case to assist another three counsels assigned from the court. There is a possibility that it could happen on July 16," Bukh said.

Nikulin was arrested in October 2016 in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and the Formspring online services.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

