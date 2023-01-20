UrduPoint.com

US Judge Orders Boeing To Be Arraigned January 26 On 737 MAX Fraud Charges - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A US federal judge ordered US aerospace company Boeing to appear in court on January 26 to be arraigned on fraud charges related to two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"Therefore, the Court GRANTS the motion and ORDERS the parties to appear for a public arraignment at 9:00 a.m. CST on January 26, 2023 in the Second Floor Courtroom of the Federal Courthouse in Fort Worth, 501 West 10th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102," US Judge Reed O'Connor said in the filing.

Boeing opposes appearing for an arraignment, arguing that it is not required in the context of a deferred prosecution agreement, the filing said.

The US government, according to the government, supports any efforts that would allow any crime victims or their representatives to be heard at the arraignment of Boeing.

The court order comes after families of those killed in two fatal crashes objected to a $2.5 billion plea deal with the Justice Department in January 2021 that granted Boeing immunity from criminal prosecution over its 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.

