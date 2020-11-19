US Judge Orders Immigration Enforcement to Stop Expelling Migrant Children - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A Federal judge has ordered US immigration enforcement to stop expelling migrant children who arrive alone at the southern border, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The Trump administration had previously expelled migrant children at the US-Mexico border under an order from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that barred entry in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"For the foregoing reasons the court ADOPTS the Report and Recommendation, ECF No. 65 and PROVISiONALLY GRANTS Plaintiff's Motion to Certify Class, ECF No.

2, and GRANTS Plaintiff's Motion for Preliminary Injunction, ECF No. 15. The Government's request to stay the Court's Order while it decides whether to appeal and/or pending appeal is DENIED for substantially the same reasons as those articulated in this Opinion," the court document said.

The judge said expelling children would cause irreparable harm and that hardships posed to them would outweigh the hardships endured by the US government.

The US government has restricted court hearings for asylum seekers in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.