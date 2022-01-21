UrduPoint.com

US Judge Orders Oath Keepers Defendant Detained Pending Trial For Alleged January 6 Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US Judge Orders Oath Keepers Defendant Detained Pending Trial for Alleged January 6 Crimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Edward Vallejo, a member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers, has been ordered detained pending trial for alleged crimes linked to the January 6 breach of the US Capitol by Magistrate Judge John Boyle.

"This was a very strong threat to our nation," Boyle said on Thursday. "There is compelling evidence about (Vallejo's) potential for danger."

Vallejo, 63, is being charged alongside 11 other Oath Keepers members with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for their alleged role in the January 6 breach of the US Capitol complex.

The indictment against them alleges that the Oath Keepers are a loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom with militia associations, that focuses on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first-responder personnel.

Vallejo and the other charged members, including group leader Stewart Rhodes, are alleged to have conspired through a variety of manners and means - including organizing into teams that were prepared and willing to use force - to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6.

The seditious conspiracy charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison should the defendants be found guilty of the alleged crimes.

Related Topics

Election Vallejo January 2020

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

3 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

3 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

4 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

4 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.