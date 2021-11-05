US Judge Orders Release of Russian Analyst Danchenko Detained for Allegedly Lying to FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Magistrate Judge Theresa C. Buchanan ordered the release of Russian analyst Igor Danchenko after he was detained on charges of making false statements to the US authorities in the Russia probe, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Courtroom in Virginia on Thursday.

"Release is satisfied," Buchanan said.

While initially Buchanan ordered the release with an electronic monitoring device, there was none available immediately. So, the judge waived that requirement after being told that it will take 24 hours to place the bracelet on him.