US Judge Orders Release of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning From Prison - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning, court documents revealed.

Manning's legal team said she tried to commit suicide on Wednesday but would still appear in court for a hearing on Friday regarding her refusal to testify before a grand jury.

"Ordered that Chelsea Manning be, and she hereby is, immediately released from the custody of the Attorney General," the judge said in his ruling on Thursday.

The judge also dismissed Grand Jury 19-3 , the one Manning had refused to provide testimony to over her disclosures to WikiLeaks.

In addition, Trenga, said the hearing scheduled for Friday has been "canceled as moot."

Trenga denied Manning's request to waive her fines from the trial and is ordered to pay $256,000.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in a military jail for leaking vast numbers of military and diplomatic files and documents to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. She was credited with exposing US human rights violations and potential war crimes in Iraq, among other abuses.