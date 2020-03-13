UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Orders Release Of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning From Prison - Filing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Judge Orders Release of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning From Prison - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning, court documents revealed.

Manning's legal team said she tried to commit suicide on Wednesday but would still appear in court for a hearing on Friday regarding her refusal to testify before a grand jury.

"Ordered that Chelsea Manning be, and she hereby is, immediately released from the custody of the Attorney General," the judge said in his ruling on Thursday.

The judge also dismissed Grand Jury 19-3 , the one Manning had refused to provide testimony to over her disclosures to WikiLeaks.

In addition, Trenga, said the hearing scheduled for Friday has been "canceled as moot."

Trenga denied Manning's request to waive her fines from the trial and is ordered to pay $256,000.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in a military jail for leaking vast numbers of military and diplomatic files and documents to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. She was credited with exposing US human rights violations and potential war crimes in Iraq, among other abuses.

Related Topics

Hearing Army Jail Iraq Suicide From Chelsea Court

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

3 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

3 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

3 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

3 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.