US Judge Orders Russian Analyst Danchenko To Surrender Passport Within 24 Hours

Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A US judge ordered Russian analyst Igor Danchenko to surrender his passport in the next 24 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a Virginia courthouse on Thursday.

The prosecutor told the judges that the government has concerns over the defendant's Russian citizenship, his alleged contact with an individual in the Russian embassy as well as an unidentified foreign source of income.

Danchenko was arrested early Thursday on charges of making false statements to the US authorities

