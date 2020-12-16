UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Orders Trump Organization To Hand Over Documents For Fraud Probe - NY AG

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Judge Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Documents for Fraud Probe - NY AG

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) A US Federal judge has ordered the Trump Organization to hand over documents to aid an ongoing investigation into the holding company for the business of the outgoing president, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

"A judge just ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over additional documents related to my office's ongoing investigation," James tweeted. "We will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead us."

Related Topics

Business Company Trump Lead New York May

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

30 minutes ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

31 minutes ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

2 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

2 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.