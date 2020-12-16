US Judge Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Documents for Fraud Probe - NY AG

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) A US Federal judge has ordered the Trump Organization to hand over documents to aid an ongoing investigation into the holding company for the business of the outgoing president, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

"A judge just ruled that the Trump Organization must turn over additional documents related to my office's ongoing investigation," James tweeted. "We will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead us."