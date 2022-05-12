UrduPoint.com

US Judge Orders Trump To Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions To Lift Contempt Finding

Published May 12, 2022

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contempt Finding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay $110,000 in fines and meet other conditions to lift a civil contempt finding stemming from his failure to cooperate with a state probe into Trump Organization finances.

Engoron in April found Trump in contempt of court after the former president ignored an earlier ruling that Trump and his two adult children could not refuse subpoenas by New York Attorney General Letitia James to question them over her probe into the Trump Organization, which represents the family's business interests.

Engoron in a ruling filed Wednesday denied without prejudice Trump's attempt to purge the contempt filing against him, moving forward with a $10,000 per day fine for violating the subpoena orders.

"I want the fine paid. That fine is now $110,000," Engoron said during a virtual court hearing as quoted by CNN.

The fine money will be placed by the court in an escrow account pending Trump's appeal of the contempt ruling, the judge said.

Trump also must provide a description of the Trump Organization's document retention and destruction policy and review the remaining documents tied to him by May 20, per the court's conditions.

Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. The former president had previously called James' probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."

More Stories From World

