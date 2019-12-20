UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Postpones Trial Of Parkland School Shooter Until Summer 2020 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

US Judge Postpones Trial of Parkland School Shooter Until Summer 2020 - Reports

A US judge has delayed until summer 2020 the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who stands accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school last year, the New York Post newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A US judge has delayed until summer 2020 the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who stands accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school last year, the New York Post newspaper reported.

On December 9, Cruz's defense asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer of Florida's Broward County to delay the trial, originally scheduled on January 27, to give the lawyers more time to prepare.

"This case is going to be tried this summer at some point," Scherer said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the US city of Parkland on February 14, 2018, in what was one of the deadliest high school shootings in the country's history.

Related Topics

Lawyers Douglas New York Florida January February December 2018 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar cancel ..

4 minutes ago

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

4 minutes ago

Tractor driver killed in road mishap in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan PM meet amid tension with US ..

1 minute ago

Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.