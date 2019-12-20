US Judge Postpones Trial of Parkland School Shooter Until Summer 2020 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A US judge has delayed until summer 2020 the trial of Nikolas Cruz, who stands accused of killing 17 people in a Florida high school last year, the New York Post newspaper reported.

On December 9, Cruz's defense asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer of Florida's Broward County to delay the trial, originally scheduled on January 27, to give the lawyers more time to prepare.

"This case is going to be tried this summer at some point," Scherer said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the US city of Parkland on February 14, 2018, in what was one of the deadliest high school shootings in the country's history.