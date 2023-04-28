US Judge Reaches No Decision on Whether Pentagon Leaker Receives Pretrial Detention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) US Judge David Hennessy during a detention hearing on Thursday reached no decision on whether Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira will be detained prior to his trial, media reported.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested on April 13 and charged in Boston Federal court the next day with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information and classified documents or materials. Teixeira is being held without bail pending the detention hearing.

During the detention hearing, federal prosecutors argued that Teixeira may try to flee or obstruct justice if he is not detained leading up to his trial, media reported.

According to court documents, Teixeira tried to conceal his leak of classified military documents by telling his online friends not to say anything or to delete messages from him.

Court records also showed he destroyed electronic devices, such as a laptop and tablet, prior to his arrest.

Prosecutors, according to media reports, said Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches related to the Ukraine conflict and mass shootings.

The judge pointed out during the hearing that the classified documents Teixeira leaked regarding the Ukraine conflict are a legitimate concern, media reported.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it.