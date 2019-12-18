US Judge Rejects Government, Defense Attorneys' Requests to Change Parnas' Bail Terms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A US District Court rejected all requests to change the previously set bail terms for Lev Parnas, accused of providing $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to political campaigns in the United States, a US Attorney's Office spokesman told Sputnik.

"The judge decided to keep the bail conditions as they are. The defense did not obtain loosening of bail conditions, the government did not achieve a revocation of bail," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson explained that Parnas' defense team filed a motion to reduce the amount of the bail, adding that the government "filed a response in which we are seeking to revoke his bail."

The spokesman also said the government will prepare to prosecute the case, but did not reveal details.

In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The US authorities have also accused four individuals of having donated money to a member of Congress and then pressing the lawmaker to remove or recall the then-US ambassador to Ukraine.

On October 10, Parnas and Fruman were released on a $1 million bond each.