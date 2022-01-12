UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid To Dismiss Civil Sex Abuse Lawsuit - Court Document

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:01 PM

US Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Civil Sex Abuse Lawsuit - Court Document

A US judge has rejected a bid by British Prince Andrew to dismiss trial in a civil sex abuse case, court documents show

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) A US judge has rejected a bid by British Prince Andrew to dismiss trial in a civil sex abuse case, court documents show.

"For the foregoing reasons, (the) defendant's motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects," US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 46-page opinion outlining the case brought against the royal by Virginia Giuffre.

The 61-year old prince is being sued by the 38-year-old over rape and sexual abuse that she says she was subjected to when she was 17. Andrew denies all allegations against him.

Related Topics

Virginia All Court

Recent Stories

Foolproof security to be provided to foreign inves ..

Foolproof security to be provided to foreign investors coming to participate in ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

2 minutes ago
 Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

2 minutes ago
 'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah ..

'Mr Dakar' strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

2 minutes ago
 SAfrican indigenous 'king' arrested for growing po ..

SAfrican indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

2 minutes ago
 NATO May Strengthen Its Presence on Eastern Flank ..

NATO May Strengthen Its Presence on Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.