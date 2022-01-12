A US judge has rejected a bid by British Prince Andrew to dismiss trial in a civil sex abuse case, court documents show

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) A US judge has rejected a bid by British Prince Andrew to dismiss trial in a civil sex abuse case, court documents show.

"For the foregoing reasons, (the) defendant's motion to dismiss the complaint or for a more definite statement is denied in all respects," US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 46-page opinion outlining the case brought against the royal by Virginia Giuffre.

The 61-year old prince is being sued by the 38-year-old over rape and sexual abuse that she says she was subjected to when she was 17. Andrew denies all allegations against him.