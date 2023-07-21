Open Menu

US Judge Rejects 'QAnon Shaman' Request To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A US court on Thursday rejected the request of Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to withdraw his guilty plea.

"Defendant Jacob Anthony Chansley has filed a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his sentence... For the reasons in the corresponding Memorandum Opinion issued this date, the Court hereby ORDERS that the motion be DENIED," US District Judge Royce Lamberth said in an order.

The judge also denied the government's motion for an order to disclose materials protected by the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Chansley, 34, was among the crowd that entered the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, and proceeded to the Upper West Terrace where election certification proceedings were underway. Initially, he faced up to 20 years in prison and a period of supervised release, but in September, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

In November 2021, the US District Court for the District of Columbia sentenced Chansley to 41 months in prison.

In a Memorandum Opinion on Thursday, Lamberth called Chansley "the face of the riot" at the US Capitol on January 6. He also noted that Chansley "is now face challenging the prosecutions" of the criminal conduct that occurred that day.

"The Court concludes that Mr. Chansley's motion and the record in his case do not show his entitlement to relief. No evidentiary hearing is warranted, see 28 U.S.C. � 2255(b), and the Court will DENY Mr. Chansley's motion," the judge said.

On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump claimed the results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud, which robbed him of victory.

