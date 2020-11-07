US Judge Rejects Republican Lawsuit in Nevada Alleging Voter Irregularities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US Judge Andrew Gordon has denied a Republican lawsuit in Nevada that challenged the use of a computer software to check signatures on ballots and the alleged lack of observer access.

"I've decided that the plaintiffs have not come to the court at this point with a sufficient legal showing and a sufficient evidential basis to get what is required to obtain the extraordinary relief of a injunction.

.. so I am going to deny the motion for temporary restraining order," Gordon said at the end of the hearing on Friday.