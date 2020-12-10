US Judge Rejects Third 'Kraken' Lawsuit Seeking to Invalidate Votes in Arizona - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A US judge has rejected pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's third lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state of Arizona, a court document revealed.

"Allegations that find favor in the public sphere of gossip and innuendo cannot be a substitute for earnest pleadings and procedure in Federal court," judge Diane Humetewa wrote in the court document on Wednesday. "They most certainly cannot be the basis for upending Arizona's 2020 General Election. The Court is left with no alternative but to dismiss this matter in its entirety."

Earlier this week, Powell's legal challenges in the swing states of Georgia and Michigan were dismissed.

Another key decision is expected out of the Supreme Court soon over the state of Texas' lawsuit that aims to block Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from taking part in the electoral college.

The Trump campaign and the Republican party have lost 54 of 55 post-election lawsuits challenging Biden's victory in key battleground states, according to a tally by Democracy Docket, a legal and voting rights advocacy group.

Following the presidential election on November 3, US President Donald Trump has been insisting that widespread voter fraud took place.