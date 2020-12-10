UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Rejects Third 'Kraken' Lawsuit Seeking To Invalidate Votes In Arizona - Filing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:20 AM

US Judge Rejects Third 'Kraken' Lawsuit Seeking to Invalidate Votes in Arizona - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A US judge has rejected pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's third lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state of Arizona, a court document revealed.

"Allegations that find favor in the public sphere of gossip and innuendo cannot be a substitute for earnest pleadings and procedure in Federal court," judge Diane Humetewa wrote in the court document on Wednesday. "They most certainly cannot be the basis for upending Arizona's 2020 General Election. The Court is left with no alternative but to dismiss this matter in its entirety."

Earlier this week, Powell's legal challenges in the swing states of Georgia and Michigan were dismissed.

Another key decision is expected out of the Supreme Court soon over the state of Texas' lawsuit that aims to block Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from taking part in the electoral college.

The Trump campaign and the Republican party have lost 54 of 55 post-election lawsuits challenging Biden's victory in key battleground states, according to a tally by Democracy Docket, a legal and voting rights advocacy group.

Following the presidential election on November 3, US President Donald Trump has been insisting that widespread voter fraud took place.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Democracy Trump Powell Sidney Georgia November 2020 From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

5 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

5 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

6 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

7 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.