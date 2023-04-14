US Judge Rejects Trump Bid to Delay Trial in Jean Carroll Case Set for April 25 - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A US Federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay a trial in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, a court filing revealed.

"The motion is denied in all other respects save that the court reserves for determination at trial the matter of any requested adverse inference instruction.

Trial shall begin as scheduled on April 25, 2023 unless otherwise ordered," Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in the filing on Thursday.

Trump provided a deposition for the trial last October.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump under the Adult Survivors Act as well as a defamation lawsuit.

Both cases serve to answer the same factual question: whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Bergdof Goodman dressing room as alleged, according to court documents.