US Judge Releases 2 Giuliani Associates on $1Mln Bond, Schedules Next Hearing for Oct. 17

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US Judge Michael Nachmanoff said on Thursday afternoon that he will release businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman - associates of US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani who helped him investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's dealings in Ukraine - on a $1 million bond each after the two were charged with violating US campaign funding laws earlier in the day.

"I will release them under conditions articulated by the government," Nachmanoff, from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, said during the initial court hearing.

The next hearing in the Parnas and Fruman case is scheduled for October 17 at 3:00 p.

m. [7:00 p.m. GMT] at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Nachmanoff explained that Parnas and Fruman may not leave the New York City area and have to wear a global positioning system (GPS) device in order for the authorities to monitor their whereabouts.

"This is a very unusual situation for this court," Nachmanoff said about the case, but expressed satisfaction with the proceedings today.

Fruman and Parnas left the courtroom under protection of the US Marshals Service. They were not seen leaving the courthouse in the city of Alexandria near Washington, DC.

Court spokesperson Joshua Stueve said the bond had been secured by a third party.