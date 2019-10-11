UrduPoint.com
US Judge Releases Giuliani Associates on $1Mln Bond, Schedules Next Hearing for October 17

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia released on Thursday afternoon businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman - associates of US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani - on a $1 million bond each after the two were charged with violating US campaign funding laws.

"I will release them under conditions articulated by the government," Judge Michael Nachmanoff said during the initial court hearing.

The next hearing in the Parnas and Fruman case is scheduled for October 17 at 3:00 p.m. [7:00 p.m. GMT].

