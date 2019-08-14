(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A US judge on Wednesday rescheduled the hearing date in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Zhukov to September 25.

"Status Conference set for 9/25/2019 02:00 PM ," US judge Edward Korman said in a notice.

In November, the US Justice Department said it indicted six Russian and Kazakh citizens for their involvement in an advertising fraud scheme. Zhukov was among those indicted in the case and initially the status conference was scheduled on August 15.

As Kornan explained, additional time is needed for discussions "that could eliminate the necessity for a trial."

Zhukov was extradited to the United States from Bulgaria in January.