WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A US Federal judge in the state of California has restored an injunction that blocks the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"While nationwide injunctions are not the 'general rule,' they are appropriate 'where such breadth [is] necessary to remedy a plaintiff's harm,'" the document said.

"This is such a case. Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth above, the Court grants the Organizations' motion to restore the nationwide scope of the injunction. It is so ordered."