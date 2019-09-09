UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Restores Injunction Blocking Trump's New Asylum Policies - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

US Judge Restores Injunction Blocking Trump's New Asylum Policies - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A US Federal judge in the state of California has restored an injunction that blocks the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"While nationwide injunctions are not the 'general rule,' they are appropriate 'where such breadth [is] necessary to remedy a plaintiff's harm,'" the document said.

"This is such a case. Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth above, the Court grants the Organizations' motion to restore the nationwide scope of the injunction. It is so ordered."

Related Topics

Trump Court

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

52 minutes ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

1 hour ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.