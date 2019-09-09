WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) A US Federal judge in the state of California has restored a nationwide injunction that blocks the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions, a court order revealed on Monday.

"While nationwide injunctions are not the 'general rule,' they are appropriate 'where such breadth [is] necessary to remedy a plaintiff's harm,'" US District Judge Jon Tigar said in the order. "This is such a case. Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth above, the Court grants the Organizations' motion to restore the nationwide scope of the injunction. It is so ordered."

The new rule, which the Trump administration announced in July, would deny asylum to anyone who transited to the United States through a third country where they did not seek safe haven.

Judge Tigar in July issued a nationwide injunction to block the new rule, but the Ninth Circuit Court narrowed his order to make it apply only to California and Arizona and sent the matter back to the judge.

In Monday's court order, Judge Tigar said a nationwide injunction was necessary to prevent uneven enforcement.

He added that a nationwide injunction is supported by the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires the reviewing court to hold any unlawful actions and findings that are found to be arbitrary, an abuse of discretion or not in accordance with the law.

Under the new asylum rules, migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.