US Judge Rules 2,349 Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania Invalid Due to Errors - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US Judge Kevin Brobson said in has ruled that 2,349 mail-in ballots cast in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are invalid because they do not have date marks, a court document revealed.

"This matter is remanded to the Common Pleas Court to issue an order sustaining the Campaign Committee's challenge to the Elections Board's determination and directing the Elections board to exclude the challenged 2,349 ballots from the certified returns of election for the County of Allegheny under Section 1404 of the Election Code," Bobson said on Thursday.

Judge Bobson emphasized that the mail-in votes are invalid as a matter of law.

Major US media outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Biden declared victory but so did incumbent President Donald Trump, who said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.

The Trump campaign has demanded audits and recounts and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some of the states have said they found no substantial evidence of election fraud.