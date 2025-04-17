US Judge Rules Google Monopolized Online Ad Tech Market
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM
A US judge on Thursday ruled that Google wielded monopoly power in the online ad technology market in a blow that could rattle the tech giant's revenue engine
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A US judge on Thursday ruled that Google wielded monopoly power in the online ad technology market in a blow that could rattle the tech giant's revenue engine.
The Federal government and more than a dozen US states filed the antitrust suit against Alphabet-owned Google, accusing it of acting illegally to dominate three sectors of digital advertising -- publisher ad servers, advertiser tools, and ad exchanges.
It is one of two federal suits targeting Google that could ultimately see the company split up and curb its influence -- and part of a wider government push to rein in Big Tech.
The vast majority of websites use a trio of Google ad software products that together leave no way for publishers to escape Google's advertising technology, the plaintiffs alleged -- and District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema agreed.
"Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising," Brinkema said in her ruling.
"Google further entrenched its monopoly power by imposing anticompetitive policies on its customers and eliminating desirable product features," she wrote.
"In addition to depriving rivals of the ability to compete, this exclusionary conduct substantially harmed Google's publisher customers, the competitive process, and, ultimately, consumers of information on the open web."
The ruling will almost certainly be appealed, prolonging a process that could go all the way to the US Supreme Court.
- Remedies under consideration -
Online advertising is the driving engine of Google's fortune and pays for widely used online services such as Maps, Gmail, and search offered free.
Money pouring into Google's coffers also allows the Silicon Valley company to spend billions of Dollars on artificial intelligence to remain relevant in the world of computing.
Publishers -- including news Corp and Gannett publishing -- complain that they are locked into Google's advertising technology in order to run ads on their websites.
Brinkema gave attorneys on both sides of the case seven days to submit a schedule for arguing their positions regarding what remedies should be imposed on Google.
Ordering Google to spin off its ad publisher and exchange operations is likely to be among the plaintiffs' proposals.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projec ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscore ..
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held
Traders agitate service tax decision
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes
Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes3 minutes ago
-
US judge rules Google monopolized online ad tech market3 minutes ago
-
China's Xi, seeking to build regional ties, meets Cambodian leader3 minutes ago
-
Trump says Fed chief's 'termination cannot come fast enough'5 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi calls on Chinese counterpart in Brussels2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers4 hours ago
-
UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal4 hours ago
-
Clashes in Sudan's besieged Darfur city kill 574 hours ago
-
Clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher kill 57: medical source5 hours ago
-
N.Ireland designer Jonathan Anderson takes helm at Dior Men5 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 40 mostly displaced people killed in Israeli strikes5 hours ago