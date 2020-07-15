US Judge Rules Not to Allow Bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in Sex Crimes Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell will remain in custody until her trial on charges related to abusing young girls, a US judge ruled on Tuesday.

"For the reason stated on the record at today's proceedings, the government's motion to detain the Defendant pending trial is hereby granted," Judge Alison Nathan at the US District Court for the Southern District in New York wrote.

Maxwell, arrested earlier this month, is charged with four Federal counts dealing with her procuring of young girls to Epstein for illegal sex acts and two more of perjury for lying to federal investigators in 2016.

Maxwell, often described as a United Kingdom socialite, is the daughter of late newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell who committed suicide on his luxury yacht the Ghislane in 1991 amid charges he had stolen the three quarters of a billion pound pension fund of his Daily Mirror newspaper group.