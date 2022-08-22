UrduPoint.com

US Judge Rules Sufficient Cause Not To Unseal Full Affidavit Behind Trump Raid - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 07:45 PM

A US federal judge ruled Monday that the Department of Justice has shown good cause overriding any public interest in unsealing the full contents of the affidavit that supported the FBI's request for a warrant to raid former President Donald Trump's Florida residence for classified documents, according to a court document

"I find that the government has met its burden of showing good cause/a compelling interest that overrides any public interest in unsealing the full contents of the affidavit," US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart stated. "I must still consider whether there is a less onerous alternative to sealing the entire document," he added, noting he would decide whether a redacted version would result in a meaningful disclosure.

The affidavit lays out sensitive details about the broader investigation of Trump, including arguments for probable cause of criminal evidence at Mar-a-Lago. While the FBI had requested the judge to publicize the warrant and inventory of the August 8 raid in order to refute Republican claims of a political attack on Trump, the agency wanted to keep the affidavit entirely sealed.

Reinhart noted that the Department of Justice argued that a redacted version to hide agent identities or investigative sources would impose an undue burden on its resources and set a disruptive precedent. He has given the government until noon on August 25 to propose redactions in the case that he declines to seal the entire affidavit.

