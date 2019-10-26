UrduPoint.com
US Judge Rules Unredacted Mueller Report Must Be Handed Over To House By Oct. 30 - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A US federal judge has ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) must hand over the unredacted version of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller report to the House of Representatives by October 30, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"It is further ordered that, by October 30, 2019, DOJ must disclose to HJC [House Judiciary Committee]; (1) all portions of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election ('Mueller Report') that were redacted pursuant to the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure," US Judge Beryl Howell said in the court document.

