WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) It would be practically impossible to take legal action to recall all copies of former national security adviser John Bolton's new book disparaging President Donald Trump before it is due to be published next Tuesday, a Federal court judge told a hearing on Friday.

"The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn," Washington, DC District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said. "It certainly looks difficult to me about what I can do about those books all over the country."

Bolton's lawyer Chris Cooper argued at the hearing that nothing in Bolton's disclosure contract with the US government committed the author and publisher to consent to a later judicial review such as the Trump administration was attempting.

"There is nothing that contractually binds us to judicial review," he said.

However, Lamberth questioned Cooper, pointing out that Bolton had "turned his back" on the government's review process on his book and he noted that Bolton had not taken any legal action himself to try and end or expedite that review process.

Some 200,000 copies of the book have already been sent to book stores across the United States and most big media companies in the country now have their own copies, Politico said on Friday.

