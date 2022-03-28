US Judge Says Trump Likely Committed Obstruction of Congress on January 6, 2021 - Ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US district judge David Carter said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump likely committed obstruction of Congress on January 6, 2021, according to a court ruling.

"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," the statement said.