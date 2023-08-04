US Judge Says Trump Not Detained, Must Adhere to Certain Conditions to Be Released

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A US magistrate judge on Thursday said former President Donald Trump will not be detained in connection to Federal charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but he must adhere to certain conditions to be released, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four election-related charges during his arraignment in federal court.

The condition of Trump's release include he must not violate state or federal law, must appear in court when required, must surrender if found guilty, must sign appearance bond, and he cannot communicate facts of case to those outside the case other than through counsel, according to the Sputnik correspondent.