US Judge Says Trump Trial Could Start in January 2024 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) A US judge during former US President Donald Trump's initial appearance in court in New York said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump made his first initial appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections.