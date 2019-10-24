UrduPoint.com
US Judge Schedules Next Hearing In Case Involving 2 Giuliani Associates For December 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The next court hearing for US businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who reportedly helped President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine, is scheduled for December 2, the US Attorney's Office for the 7th District of New York told Sputnik.

"The judge set up next conference hearing date on December 2," the US Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. "There will be hearing on discovery before that."

Earlier in October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and Fruman as well as two other businessman - David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in illegal donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns.

Last week, the New York court also set the next hearing in the case against Correia and Kukushkin for December 2.

In one of several schemes they are accused of carrying out, the four men allegedly conspired to make political donations to US candidates funded by a foreign national.

The indictment identified the foreign national as a Russian citizen and businessman who, at all relevant times, was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States.

The four men are also accused of having donated money to a member of Congress and then pressing the lawmaker to remove or recall the then-US ambassador to Ukraine.

