US Judge Sentences Man to 41 Months in Prison for January 6 Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) DC District Court Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Scott Fairlamb to 41 months in prison for charges related to breaching the US Capitol building on January 6 and assaulting law enforcement, the Justice Department said on Wednesday in a press release.

"A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer and committing other criminal conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty in the DC District Court on August 6 to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. According to his plea, Fairlamb was among the crowd that breached the Capitol building, after which he shoved and punched a police officer, the Justice Department said.

Lamberth also ordered Fairlamb to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, the Justice Department added.

More than 675 individuals have been arrested across the US in relation to the breach of the Capitol on January 6 and the investigation remains ongoing, the Justice Department said.