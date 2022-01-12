US Judge Sentences Neo-Nazi Group Leader to 7 Years for Targeting Reporters - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) A Federal judge sentenced a Neo-Nazi group leader in the US state of Washington to seven years in jail for plotting to threaten journalists along with cyberstalking, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A Washington man was sentenced today to 84 months, or seven years, in prison for his role in a plot to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism," the release said.

Kaleb Cole, 25, the leader of the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was convicted on counts of interfering with a federally protected activity because of religion, mailing threatening communications, and cyberstalking, among others, the release added.

According to the Justice Department, Cole helped lead a violent nationwide neo-Nazi group, stockpiled weapons, and organized "hate camps."