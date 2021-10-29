UrduPoint.com

US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov To Time Served, 1 Year Supervised Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time Served, 1 Year Supervised Release

US Judge Jon Tigar on Friday accepted the plea deal the Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov reached with the US authorities and sentenced him to time served and one year of supervised release on top of fines he has already paid for lying to the US tax authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US Judge Jon Tigar on Friday accepted the plea deal the Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov reached with the US authorities and sentenced him to time served and one year of supervised release on top of fines he has already paid for lying to the US tax authorities

Tigar sentenced Tinkov to time served as well as one year of supervised release after Tinkov pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about his income.

Prior to sentencing on Friday, Tinkov paid the US authorities some $500 million in restitution and fines as part of the plea deal.

Related Topics

Russia Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Sept Covid deaths nearly double govt esti ..

Russia's Sept Covid deaths nearly double govt estimate: stats agency

4 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

4 minutes ago
 AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh ..

AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh district

4 minutes ago
 New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during P ..

New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during PTI's regime: Chaudhry Fawad Hu ..

10 minutes ago
 German Police Union Boss Warns of Looming Border S ..

German Police Union Boss Warns of Looming Border Security 'Collapse'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.