US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time Served, 1 Year Supervised Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US Judge Jon Tigar on Friday accepted the plea deal the Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov reached with the US authorities and sentenced him to time served and one year of supervised release on top of fines he has already paid for lying to the US tax authorities

Tigar sentenced Tinkov to time served as well as one year of supervised release after Tinkov pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about his income.

Prior to sentencing on Friday, Tinkov paid the US authorities some $500 million in restitution and fines as part of the plea deal.