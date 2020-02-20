US Judge Sentences Trump Aid Roger Stone to Over 3 Years in Prison - Sputnik Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A US Federal judge on Thursday sentenced longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to 40 months in prison for obstructing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone 40 months in prison on a count of obstruction, 12 months on counts of making false statements and 18 months on a count of tampering. The sentences will run concurrently.

Stone was given 24 months of probation and ordered to pay $20,000.