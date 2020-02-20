US Judge Sentences Trump Aide Roger Stone to Over 3 Years in Prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) A US Federal judge on Thursday sentenced longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to 40 months in prison for obstructing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone 40 months in prison on a count of obstruction, 12 months on counts of making false statements and 18 months on a count of tampering. The sentences will run concurrently.

Stone was given 24 months of probation and ordered to pay $20,000.

The terms of the sentence, however, will be suspended until Judge Jackson issues her ruling on Stone's motion for a new trial.

In November, Stone was found guilty of seven counts including lying to Congress over his communications with WikiLeaks, and for causing obstruction and witness tampering.

Mueller's team of prosecutors originally recommended a sentence of up to nine years in prison before US Attorney General William Barr intervened to overrule the proposed prison term.

Barr's intervention in Stone's case, which came after a Trump tweet slamming the recommendation, caused widespread controversy, prompting all four prosecutors from his office involved in the case to withdraw in protest.

Barr during an interview said US President Donald Trump's tweets make it nearly impossible for the attorney general to do his job.

Trump has not ruled out a pardon for Stone. CNN's John King, citing unnamed sources, recently said Stone could be pardoned "pretty quickly."