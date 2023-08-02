Open Menu

US Judge Sets Arraignment Date In Trump's Classified Documents Case For August 10 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) A US judge scheduled the initial court appearance for former President Donald Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta in the case of allegedly mishandling classified documents for August 10, according to a court document published on Tuesday.

"Order as to Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta. The Arraignment on the Superseding Indictment is set for 8/10/2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fort Pierce Division before US Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. United States Courthouse, 101 South US Highway 1, 4th Floor - Courtroom 4074, Fort Pierce, FL," the document said.

In June, the US government released an indictment against Trump and Nauta. Prosecutors charged Trump with 37 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a Federal investigation, scheming to conceal and making false statements and representations.

In the original indictment, Nauta was facing six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements and withholding and concealing documents.

Both Trump and Nauta pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

Last week, prosecutors unsealed a superseding indictment that contains additional charges against Trump and Nauta, and added a new defendant - Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

The new indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object.

Taking into account the new indictment, the total number of charges against Trump has increased to 40.

