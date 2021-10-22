US Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Lawsuit Against House Panel on November 4- Court Filing

US judge Tanya Chutkan has set a hearing date for November 4 in former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol, according to a court document filed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US judge Tanya Chutkan has set a hearing date for November 4 in former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol, according to a court document filed on Friday.

"The court further orders that a hearing is set for November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. via video teleconference before Judge Tanya S. Chutkan," the court document said.