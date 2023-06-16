WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US district judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against former President Donald Trump for January 15, 2024, seeking $10 million unless the case resolves before this date, according to a court order published on Thursday.

"Unless this case previously has been entirely disposed of, the trial of this action shall commence on January 15, 2024, absent contrary order of the Court," the order said.

The second defamation lawsuit against Trump dates back to 2019 when Carroll accused the then-US President of damaging her reputation and career after he called her a liar for publicly saying that he raped her in either 1995 or 1996 in a dressing room in New York City.

On Tuesday, Judge Kaplan ordered that Carroll can include Trump's recent remarks about her made in May during a CNN town hall in her pending 2019 suit.

Last month, a Federal jury in the state of New York found it more likely than not that Trump is liable for battery based on Carroll's accusations of sexual abuse in a dressing room in 1996, ordering the former president to pay $2 million in damages.

In addition, the jury found Trump liable for defamation, ordering him to pay approximately $3 million more in damages for publicly denying the accusations against him.