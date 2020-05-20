WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US Federal judge Emmet Sullivan has set a July 16 hearing on former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's request to have his criminal charges dismissed, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

"Minute Order as to Michael T.

Flynn granting motion to file amicus brief ... It is further ordered that the court schedules oral argument for July 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in courtroom 24A," the order said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Flynn's attorneys filed a motion asking a Circuit Court to force Judge Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's dismissal of the case.