US Judge Sets July 16 Hearing On Flynn's Motion To Dismiss Criminal Charges - Order

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Judge Sets July 16 Hearing on Flynn's Motion to Dismiss Criminal Charges - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US Federal judge Emmet Sullivan has set a July 16 hearing on former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's request to have his criminal charges dismissed, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

"Minute Order as to Michael T.

Flynn granting motion to file amicus brief ... It is further ordered that the court schedules oral argument for July 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in courtroom 24A," the order said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Flynn's attorneys filed a motion asking a Circuit Court to force Judge Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's dismissal of the case.

