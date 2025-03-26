US Judge Sets June 23 Trial Date Over Boeing Crashes
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A US Federal judge on Tuesday announced a trial date of June 23 for a criminal case against Boeing over two deadly 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.
In two court filings, district court Judge Reed O'Connor from Fort Worth, Texas said he was vacating an April 11 deadline for the aircraft manufacturing giant and prosecutors to announce progress on a plea deal, and moving ahead with the trial over the two crashes, in which 346 people died.
In a statement, Boeing said it was still engaged in "good faith discussions" with the Justice Department regarding an "appropriate" resolution of the matter.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the case. There was no immediate reaction from the families' US lawyers.
Boeing agreed last July to plead guilty to fraud after the Justice Department found the company failed to improve its compliance and ethics program, in breach of a deferred prosecution agreement following the two deadly MAX crashes.
That deal was concluded in January 2021 to address the disasters in Ethiopia and Indonesia.
But in December, a judge in Texas rejected the 2024 settlement over apparent flaws in the selection process for a monitor to ensure Boeing's compliance, sending the company and the government back to continue discussions.
It was not immediately clear why O'Connor decided to cancel the April 11 deadline for the plea deal and to move directly to trial instead.
Recent Stories
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
More Stories From World
-
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes2 minutes ago
-
US VP to visit Greenland as Trump ups pressure2 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 18 dead in raging wildfires12 minutes ago
-
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition6 hours ago
-
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration9 hours ago
-
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan9 hours ago
-
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions9 hours ago
-
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally9 hours ago
-
KFSHRC launches first Palliative Care Program for Adolescents, Young Adults in the Arab World9 hours ago
-
Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, development conference: ..10 hours ago
-
Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security10 hours ago
-
Israeli barbarism continues as more than 270 children martyred in Gaza this week12 hours ago