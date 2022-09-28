(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Further steps in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, will be taken during the next hearing scheduled for December 16, Senior District Judge Susan Illston said during the zoom hearing on Tuesday.

"So, Mr. Vinnik, we'll see you then, if not before, we'll see you on Friday, December 16, perhaps we'll be in-person, so we can see one another and we will take further steps on this case at that time," Illston said.

During the zoom hearing, the representatives of the defense and the prosecution were in the same room. Vinnik was present from the room in the jail. In a separate window, there was a translator for Vinnik. He looked calm.

Vinnik is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e.

Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik faces upwards of 50 years in prison if convicted on the charges, which he denies. Assistant Federal Public Defender David Rizk will represent Vinnik during the case.

Vinnik was extradited to the United States from Greece earlier this month, outraging officials in Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova objected to the transfer over concerns Vinnik would be subject to "punitive justice" by the US.

Greek authorities detained Vinnik in 2017 on the request of the US government. However, Vinnik was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433. Vinnik was later returned to Greece before being taken to the US on a private plane.